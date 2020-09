LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ Dept. of Health reported 631 new confirmed cases and 16 additional deaths Saturday in its dashboard update.

That brings the total confirmed cases to 68,542. The state has 1,168 probable cases in its latest antigen test update, bringing the overall total to 69,710. Also, 62,622 Arkansans have recovered from COVID-19.