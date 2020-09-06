Coronavirus in Arkansas: 687 new cases, 12 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Dept. of Health reported 687 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths in its dashboard update Sunday.

Arkansas now has 6,188 reported active cases, according to the ADH. Four more people are in the hospital, and 58,295 Arkansans have recovered since the state started tracking the virus.

Of the new cases, 677 were in the community, while 10 were in correctional facilities.