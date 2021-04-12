Coronavirus in Arkansas: 69 new cases, 4 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas added 69 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in its Monday, April 12, case update.

Of the 69 new coronavirus cases, 57 were confirmed and 12 were probable, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Gov. Hutchinson released the following statement on Monday’s COVID-19 numbers:

Our number of active cases and hospitalizations declined again yesterday. Our vaccine numbers are increasing, but we must do more. If you are 16 and older then you are eligible for the vaccine. It is important that our eligible high school students get a dose. Get your vaccine as soon as you can.

GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON, (R) ARKANSAS

Nearly 550,000 Arkansans are now fully vaccinated, according to the latest information.

