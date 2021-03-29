Coronavirus in Arkansas: 79 new cases, 6 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Monday, March 29, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 79 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases in the state are:

  • Washington, 13
  • Pulaski, 9
  • Benton, 8
  • St. Francis, 8
  • Craighead, 7

Our decline in active cases continues today. There are almost 2,500 fewer active cases than the report on March 1 of this year. There are also over 275 fewer hospitalizations than March 1. We continue to fight back against the virus, and the vaccine is our best tool.

GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON, (R) ARKANSAS
ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

On Monday, the ADH also reported 5,272 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Arkansas through state and federal programs.

ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers