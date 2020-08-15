Coronavirus in Arkansas: 851 new cases, state eclipses 600 total deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Dept. of Health reported 851 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and 14 new deaths, bringing the total to 600 deaths.

Of the 851 new cases, 711 were reported in the community and 140 in correctional facilities. Two fewer people were reported hospitalized, while five fewer people were on ventilators.

The state conducted 5,744 tests Friday, according to the ADH, and 44,905 people have recovered in Arkansas.

“As we’re less than one week away from school starting, we must do our part to bring new cases down & slow the spread,” tweeted Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R). “Students need school, so let’s make sure we do everything we can to help.”