Coronavirus outbreak reported at multiple poultry plants in Northwest Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Advocacy group Venceremos outside Ozark Mountain Poultry in Rogers protesting for improved working conditions.

As of Friday, the Department of Health confirms 16 Ozark Mountain employees have active COVID-19 cases.

“We know that there’s gonna be more this week because workers who called this morning said that they have symptoms, but they are punished for missing work.” Venceremos Organizer, Magaly Licolli said.

Northwest Arkansas poultry workers now make up 37 active cases.

“Ozark was seven, Cargill was four.” ADH Secretary, Dr. Nate Smith said.

And those numbers went up from when Dr. Nate Smith announced the outbreaks in Friday’s news conference.

“This is all from the cases that were reported yesterday.” Dr. Smith said.

Cargill Poultry is up to nine active cases.

Media Relations Director Daniel Sullivan said, “They are valued members of our team” and listed reasons why the company’s effectively battling the spread.

Including quarantines when necessary, masks, temp checks and staggered schedules.

“We are gonna keep seeing these cases in Tyson plants, in George’s plants, in everywhere here. This is just the beginning of a catastrophe.” Licolli said.

George’s Incorporated owns Ozark Mountain Poultry and media person Daniel Workman said the company declines to give a statement at this time.