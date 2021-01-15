Coronavirus pandemic putting a strain on some marriages

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – During the health crisis, married people are spending much more time at home, some couples are adjusting and becoming stronger together while others are having a tough time.

Executive Director, and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist for the Joshua Center Dr. Ryan Rana said the pandemic is affecting couples in different ways.

He points to national studies showing a spike in divorce rates between April and June of 2020 compared to the previous year. Couples married five years or less were hit the hardest.

He said older relationships appeared to be more intact and better equipped to handle the challenges that have come with the pandemic.

Rana said couples are dealing with stress, health, financial issues and it’s putting extra weight on their relationship.

“Now you’re forced together. Some couples are able to talk through things and come together and be in sync as a team. Some are even growing through COVID-19 together. For other couples, it’s really exposing that they weren’t as stable or secure to begin with,” said Rana.

The pandemic is magnifying issues couples face so he encourages you to tackle them head on. Whether it’s with the assistance of a professional or not, he said communication is key.

Rana said couples can check in with a marriage therapist. They can conveniently have a session from the comfort of their home over zoom or facetime and have a moment to unpack what is going on.

Rana said we are all under pressure and more than ever it is important for couples to be good teammates to one another.

His advice is to prioritize your partner. Make sure to check in on them. Have open and honest conversations about what you are feeling, what you are going through and how you can help each other during these times.

“When you become a safe place, a place of comfort for your partner when he or she is struggling that is when you really see relationships become resilient. They can overcome COVID-19 or anything else,” said Rana.

Rana recommends to carve out time for each other every day. Don’t stop dating each other, go on walks around the neighborhood and listen to one another.

He said this is the time to show up for your partner. Give them and yourself some grace during these challenging times.

On top of investing in your relationships, it is just as important to work on yourselves. Invest in your physical, emotional and mental well-being. He encourages individual counselling, saying the better shape you are in the better you are to your partner.