Cotton to speak at Republican National Convention’s final day

FILE – In this May 5, 2020, file photo Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sen. Tom Cotton (R) will speak at the Republican National Convention in its final day, according to NBC reports.

President Trump's campaign announces full list of speakers for #GOPConvention



Included among them: Nikki Haley, Rudy Giuliani, Mike Pompeo, Mitch McConnell, Kellyanne Conway & members of Trump family pic.twitter.com/2pd2SYouAc — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) August 23, 2020

Cotton, Arkansas’ junior U.S. senator, has been vocal on Twitter in his defense of federal law enforcement and President Trump. The president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will also speak Thursday.

The four-day event features speakers from various fields, including legislators, cabinet members and prominent Trump supporters.

Cotton is the only Arkansan who’ll speak at the convention.