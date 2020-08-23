Cotton to speak at Republican National Convention’s final day

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 5, 2020, file photo Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sen. Tom Cotton (R) will speak at the Republican National Convention in its final day, according to NBC reports.

Cotton, Arkansas’ junior U.S. senator, has been vocal on Twitter in his defense of federal law enforcement and President Trump. The president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will also speak Thursday.

The four-day event features speakers from various fields, including legislators, cabinet members and prominent Trump supporters.

Cotton is the only Arkansan who’ll speak at the convention.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers