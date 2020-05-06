COVID-19 affects all age groups

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Your age does not protect you from the coronavirus.

This reminder coming from Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.

Gov. Hutchinson used a bar graph to show the two groups that had the highest growth rate of new cases in the state were the 18 through 24 age range and 65 plus.

Dr. Smith broke the numbers down even further using today’s case numbers.

He said those under 17 with COVID-19 account for 3.2% of our total cases, but as you can see on your screen, the two age groups with the highest percentage of positive cases are 25 to 44 and 45 to 64.

Dr. Smith said this shows the majority of people who have tested positive are really in those younger age groups.

“It’s very important that everybody take those precautions, the social distancing, the handwashing, wearing a mask out in public and these are things that will help to prevent the spread not only for older people but for the younger people as well,” Smith said.

Dr. Smith said there is still an emphasis on those older than 65 and with underlying conditions because they are at the highest risk for severe complications.