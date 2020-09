FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pat Walker Health Center released the University of Arkansas’ latest data on its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday, September 14.

Since Friday, 100 new cases were reported.

All have confirmed to be on campus this semester, according to the dashboard.

At this time, there are 334 active cases.

The U of A reports a 15% positivity rate.