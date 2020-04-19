COVID-19 forces college entrance exams to change operation

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three major tests for students who hope to get into college are the SAT, ACT and ACT Aspire. Because COVID-19 cancelled test dates, test administrators are finding other ways to get students their required materials.

“Either having a flexible way to enter college or a no-test policy [are possibilities],” said Mike Fotenopulos, Springdale’s academic coach.

Disrupted test dates forced some students to miss needed opportunities to get minimum required scores from certain institutions if they didn’t qualify on other tests, Fotenopulos said. There may be some options for those students if they reach out to their desired schools.

“If those students are hoping to reinvestigate that, I certainly would,” Fotenopulos said. “I would go to those colleges, those universities they were looking at.”

The Washington Post reports a record number of higher-learning institutions are dropping test requirements for incoming freshmen in the fall. Fotenopulos said they’ve been looking into doing this in the future regardless. The University of Arkansas’ enrollment dates required that most students have already sent their scores. The few who haven’t will get help.

“We’re reaching out to them, we’re proactively talking with them,” said Suzanne McCray, the UA Dean of Admissions. “We’re trying to create a pathway so that they can be part of a special program that I mentioned, the TAP program.”

Non-seniors have better luck, Fotenopulos said, as some of the tests rescheduled dates and are looking into into a take-home variation.

“What that’s gonna look like is beyond me,” Fotenopulos said. “I have no idea what that’s gonna look like.”

Like most other aspects of life, humans are in uncharted territory, meaning a lot is still getting sorted out, Fotenopulos said.



“It’s kinda like all things that we’ve notices so far in this COVID era,” Fotenopulos said. “This, too, will be a new way.”