COVID-19 hospitalizations down in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to remain low in the Natural State.

On Monday, March 22, multiple sources told KNWA/FOX 24 that Washington Regional had zero COVID-19 patients admitted at one point.

While the hospital could not confirm, it said overall numbers are trending in the right direction.

Washington Regional Chief Operating Officer Birch Wright said what the hospital is seeing more of now is just general ICU patients.

“Those numbers are relatively high,” Birch said. “I’m afraid it’s folks staying away from the hospital and not coming to the hospital when they need to and when they do come to the hospital, they have to be admitted to the ICU.” 

He said he fears this is due to people continuing to delay care.

When it comes to COVID-19 ICU patients, Wright said those numbers are down but he’s not sure how long that will last.

We’re still very optimistic, but cautious. We want to make sure we get past this, make sure we get this variant under control, as you all know it is in the United States now, and we certainly want everyone to get their vaccine.

BIRCH WRIGHT, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WASHINGTON REGIONAL

Wright said this should serve as a reminder to Arkansans to be vigilant, and not shy away from the hospital.

