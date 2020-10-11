COVID-19 in Arkansas: 17 new deaths

COVID-19 numbers in the state, as of October 11.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state has added an additional 613 COVID-19 cases to the total.

That is a combination of 554 confirmed and 59 probable cases.

There are 7,801 combined active cases.

An additional 16 confirmed deaths and 1 probable deaths have been reported.

Hospitalizations are up 22 from yesterday’s number, now there are 576 Arkansans being treated in the hospital for COVID-19.

There are 99 COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the state, up 1 from yesterday’s number.

Pulaski County has the most new cases, with 96, followed by Crawford with 29 cases, and Craighead with 25.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: