COVID-19 in Arkansas: 399 new cases, 10 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports 399 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths on Monday, September 14.

There are currently 5,719 active cases.

The statewide numbers show Arkansas has reported nearly 1,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Governor Asa Hutchinson provided the following statement on Twitter about Monday’s numbers.

There are 399 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is the 3rd day of decreasing new cases. Our testing continues to be high, and this is good news. Thanks to everyone for working hard to protect others. GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON, (R) ARKANSAS

The ADH also provided a breakdown of the cases.

