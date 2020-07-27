COVID-19 may have lasting effects on lungs

The coronavirus is rapidly evolving and every day we learn more about the possible long-term effects.

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local family wants to stress the importance of taking COVID-19 seriously and share the scary reality many people diagnosed with the virus could face down the road.

Take this seriously. This is not a joke. It’s not a scam. OLIVIA GAUTHIER, MOTHER DIED FROM PULMONARY FIBROSIS

CANDY KIESEL

Two years ago Olivia Gauthier’s mom died from pulmonary fibrosis — a rare disease that causes scarring on the lungs.

“When we were given that diagnosis it came completely out of the blue,” Gauthier said. “The more we researched it, we were like wow… this is scary. There’s no cure for it.”

The average life expectancy is about three to five years.

Horrible news. Mind-blowing to people when they read that for the first time, basically rocks your world. DR. NOAH GREENSPAN, FOUNDER, PULMONARY WELLNESS & REHABILITATION CENTER

Related Content New York cardiopulmonary physical therapist says Arkansas is heading for a COVID-19 disaster Video

Dr. Noah Greenspan, a Cardiopulmonary Physical Therapist, is the founder of the Pulmonary Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

He’s a cardiopulmonary physical therapy and rehabilitation specialist in New York.

He said as we’re learning more and more about the deadly coronavirus, reports of pulmonary fibrosis has been detected in people with COVID-19 that didn’t have any lung problems before.

“What will that mean on a long-term basis? We don’t know,” he said. “There is a lot at stake right now.”

With so much still left unknown, Dr. Greenspan said it’s so important to take this virus seriously, because down the road people diagnosed with COVID-19 could face another deadly disease.

“It’s up to us to take the steps to protect yourself, to protect your family, to protect your community, to protect your country, and really to protect the world at large,” he said.

It just frightens me to know everyone is so cavalier about this disease that we don’t have any background on. We don’t know what’s going to happen with it. OLIVIA GAUTHIER, MOTHER DIED FROM PULMONARY FIBROSIS











IN LOVING MEMORY OF CANDY KIESEL