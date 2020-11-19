COVID-19 STRUGGLES: What businesses are doing to stay afloat during winter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Businesses in Northwest Arkansas are implementing many measures to prepare for the winter.

Fossil Cove Brewing Company (Fayetteville) Owner Ben Mills put up tents to help add seating and spread everyone out.

It added 6 extra tables and seats outside where people are more comfortable. BEN MILLS, FOSSIL COVE BREWING COMPANY OWNER

Mills said the tents came with a hefty price tag, though.

“It’s more square footage that we have to pay rent on,” he said. “But as long as it keeps people safe and comfortable and gives them a place to come and be safe, that’s really where the value is.”

With nice weather, Mills said business has been steady, but there’s a black cloud forming as temperatures start to drop.

“Just patronize the local guys,” he said. “Otherwise it’s going to be a really long hard winter.”

The concern is on everyone’s minds.

FISH CITY GRILL

Fish City Grill (Rogers/Fort Smith) Owner Brett Brundige said heaters on the patio were installed when they first built the building, but with COVID-19 using them has been a necessity.

“In the fact of trying to make sure you’re doing the spacing and social distancing that’s required and making people feel comfortable,” Brundige said.

The heaters are just a band-aid though.

“We’ve got a couple of people out on the patio today but when it drops another 20-30 degrees, the heaters won’t be enough,” he said.

In order to weather this COVID-19 storm, these businesses said they need YOUR help.

The easiest way for us to not shut down again is for everyone to wear a mask. BEN MILLS, FOSSIL COVE BREWING COMPANY OWNER

Like many others, both Fish City Grill and Fossil Cove are still offering pick-up options if customers aren’t comfortable dining-in.