COVID-19 testing demand up in Northwest Arkansas

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, more people in the state are needing to get tested for the virus.

University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Vice Chancellor of the Northwest Regional Campus, Dr. Pearl McElfish, said UAMS has seen a dramatic increase in people getting a COVID-19 test. Dr. McGowan with Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas also said he has seen an uptick.

“Absolutely, we’re seeing an increase in testing,” McGowan said.

Dr. McGowan said there are a couple of reasons for the testing increase.

“The Delta variant is more prevalent here and worldwide, and its the low vaccine rate in our community that’s different from others areas in the United States,” McGowan said.

Since the Delta variant is highly contagious, getting tested for COVID-19 is critical.

“With the spike in cases, it is imperative that people get tested if they have any symptoms related to COVID-19,” McElfish said.

As the demand for COVID-19 tests has grown recently, UAMS researchers looked at how to make testing more accessible. Dr. McElfish led a study that study found people preferred to get tested easily and close to home.

“Drive-thru locations whether it be at a clinic or at a community location are much more preferred,” Elfish said.

By examining people’s preferences, researchers can look at the best locations to place testing sites to ensure equitable access.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers