COVID-19 vaccinations rolling out to long-term care facilities

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – COVID-19 vaccinations rolling out to Arkansas nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The Arkansas Health Care Association tells us they are set to receive 50,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, some of those shipments arrived last week.

Those shipments going straight to CVS, Walgreens and several Arkansas based pharmacies. Pharmacies will then coordinate efforts with the facilities to schedule on site clinics.

Executive Director of the AHCA, Rachel Bunch said the organization went with the Moderna vaccine over the Pfizer because it’s easier to handle. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses, 28 days apart.

“The moderna vaccine can be handled similar on the pharmacy front to what we do with the flu vaccine. It can be refrigerated; they can store it and transport it in a similar fashion and so that made sense, said Bunch.

AHCA tell us the rollout will take several weeks and covers staff and residents at over 300 facilities including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, residential care and intermediate care for those who have developmental disabilities. That is well over 50,000 people.

Bunch said individual facilities are sharing educational information to its staff and residents and working on getting consent forms for those who chose to take it.

Right now, Bunch said it’s unclear as to how many people will get the shot but the agency will be working with the department of health to determine its next shipments of the Moderna vaccine.

The AHCA tells us the vaccination is a step towards the right direction to improve the quality of life for its residents and staff — but don’t expect visitations to open up any time soon.

Right now, visitation, communal dining and activities to name a few are all restricted at long term facilities across the state to stop the spread of the coronavirus and that will stay that way for now.

Bunch said there are still several facilities with active COVID-19 cases and it will take weeks to vaccinate all of its staff and residents.

“We don’t know at what threshold of the vaccine we will be able to make those changes and we don’t know when policy changes will be made, we just know this is the first step and there is lots of work that needs to be done in the coming weeks.”

Bunch said the COVID-19 vaccine gives its long-term care community some added protections. Pharmacies plan to set up several clinics at the various facilities in the coming weeks.

Bunch said there’s hope the vaccine will turn things around but it is too early to make decisions on the policies. Their focus is to get as many residents and staff vaccinated as possible.