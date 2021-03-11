COVID-19 vaccine brings relief to education employees

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the school year opened with lots of uncertainty. The COVID-19 vaccine is now providing a light at the end of the tunnel for many educators by giving the district’s employees an added layer of protection.

Springdale public schools is the largest district in the state with about 3,000 faculty and staff members. The district tells us 2/3 of its staff will be fully vaccinated through its on site clinics by the end of the month.

At the same time, the district continues to provide its remaining staff members with the information they need to get vaccinated at other clinics if they choose to so.

Springdale Public Schools, Communications Director, Trent Jones says he couldn’t be prouder of its students, staff and parents for making it to this point. As the fourth quarter approaches his message is to come together and finish strong.

“Let’s get in here and focus on taking care of each other. Let’s focus on raising our grades. Let’s focus on graduating and let’s end this historic school year on a high note,” said Jones.

Jones says they sent out a survey to get the final count of employees who got the vaccine to include those who got the shot from outside clinics. It will all remain anonymous.

Jones adds the district will then be able to look at that data and make a determination in terms of policies and guidelines and figure out how to continue to create an environment of education at the highest level while keeping everyone safe.

The department of health tells us they are working to compile a list from all schools across the state to get a better idea of how many educators have gotten the vaccine.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the ADH says since getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine they hope to complete a good portion of the teachers, faculty and staff.

“We are working on making sure that all of the locations that didn’t have good access to the doses are addressed and all of those workers who wish to be vaccinated have the opportunity to be vaccinated,” said Dillaha.

Here is a breakdown for the Springdale, Rogers and Fayetteville Public Schools, and Bentonville schools. This is the percentage of staff members who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fayetteville Public Schools — 87%

Rogers Public Schools — 80% *

Springdale Public Schools — 66% *

Bentonville Schools — 54% *

*Data does not include staff who received vaccination through other clinics.

The ADH says that even with the vaccine school staff should still use caution to not spread the virus. Plus, we don’t know when a vaccine will be available for those under 16 years old but there are clinical trials taking place for that group.

Now for those who didn’t receive the vaccine or missed its school onsite clinics click the link below for participating health clinics and pharmacies near you.