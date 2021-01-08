COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout: Some pharmacies plan to stay open later, people wait their turn

Starting next week, some local pharmacies will be open late to get more people vaccinated

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Andrew Mize owns Debbie’s Family Pharmacy in Rogers. He says they plan on finishing up vaccinating their list of nursing homes this weekend.

“The issue is right now there are five pharmacies signed up in Benton County for a quarter of a million people so we appreciate the patience the residents of Benton County can have with us,” Mize says.

Starting next week, he says the pharmacy will host after hour clinics – staying open later to get people vaccinated like dentists and family practice physicians.

“We currently do have a waiting list so we will be working down that waiting list based on the priority the department of health has given us,” Mize said. “As we complete those, then we move on to the next phase.”

Those on the list to get vaccinated, caregivers, like the ones working for Right at Home — a senior care and home health service. Owner Rebecca McCarthy says the pandemic forced a lot of services to move remotely.

“I liked to stop by and see my clients on a weekly basis and cook for them,” McCarthy said. “I’ve really limited my contact with the clients over the last year and I dont know that they’ve noticed a lot but it’s affected me personally.”

People on her team who want to get vaccinated will have their turn to get a shot Friday or Saturday.

“It just ensures that we’re doing everything we can to protect the client, the caregivers, and the community as a whole,” McCarthy said.

A service driven by teamwork between local pharmacies and the state.

“It’s just a constant coordination of what’s the current need and how do we best fill it,” Mize said.

