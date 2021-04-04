COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be taken with other vaccines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A lot of you have already gotten your COVID-19 vaccine, but for just as many you are probably planning for when it will be your turn.

When it is your time to get the vaccine there are certain things you should be aware of which might not be the first thing you think of. This being you should not get another vaccine two weeks before or two weeks after you get any version of the COVID-19 vaccine.

State Epidemiologist for the Arkansas Department of Health, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, tells me this isn’t the case for every vaccine, and it might not always be this way for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Getting two vaccines at the same time is usually studies overtime to make sure the immunity that they stimulate don’t interfere with each other. We have not had the chance to study that yet with the COVID-19 Vaccine,” says Dr. Dillaha.

Dillaha says if anyone is just now hearing about this and thinking they’ve already made this mistake, she wants you to know it’s not the end of the world and you’re going to be ok. The ADH just can’t recommend it because there have not been any studies done.