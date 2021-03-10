COVID-19’s impact on sports in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – While we know now how serious COVID-19 has been, many of us didn’t fully understand the seriousness of it until the NBA shut down on March 11th. A decision that quickly followed by every professional and college sport.

A moment that members of the sports community will never forget. “It really was a surreal day because we had so many of our athletic teams spread around the country. Then all of a sudden sports came to a stop, and our immediate concern was getting our student-athletes and our staff back safely,” says Kevin Trainor.

But, even with all of the obstacles, we adapted and made the return of sports a reality.

“It took our facility staff to cleanse and disinfect all of the facilities, but those adjustments were made and we were very proud that it all came together,” says Trainor.

For us, the return of sports meant being able to call the Hogs on Saturdays. For high school student-athletes, it meant being able to keep their dreams a reality.

Kate Miller “I was able to play this summer AAU basketball, which I didn’t think I would be able to which AAU is a very big requiting process where you can get out and coaches are able to come to watch,” says Rogers senior Kate Miller.

And now with a year of the pandemic in the rearview mirror, picturing a packed Razorback Stadium is starting to not feel like the craziest of dreams.

“As we pass this anniversary its certainly a look back but also a look forward to what can happen, what will happen. But, we are looking forward to having the stadium full again having our venues full again and I think Razorback fans are ready,” says Trainor.