Create safe spaces for kids to express themselves through art-making

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Winter break will soon begin for children across the region and some of you parents may be looking for ways to entertain them while they’re home. Meg Bourne is the Founder and CEO of Art Feeds in Fayetteville. She tell us this is a great time to get creative and crafty with the family. The organization has several project videos and printables families can use like the Festive Sweater, twinkle finder or the giving chain to have some fun together and create memories.

Meg Bourne, Founder/CEO of Art Feeds

Art Feeds creates expressive and creative arts programming for children. Bourne said essentially its goal is to create a safe space for children to express themselves through art-making and that happens at schools, children’s organizations and home through its training and curriculum.

“Creativity and expression are some of the most valuable skills in our growing and diverse world. With the world changing at such a rapid pace, the best tool we can equip students with, for jobs that don’t yet exist, is their creativity. Creativity finds solutions, sparks innovations and imagines a better world.” ART FEEDS

Bourne said it doesn’t have to be expensive. You can use household items, paper and drawing utensils. She encourages families to set up a creative space in their homes. It can be a little nook in your living room, a small table in your children’s bedroom or get crafty on the kitchen table.

Bourne said there are several mental health benefits to expressing yourself with art and it can be relaxing too. It can help increase problem-solving skills and self-efficacy in children. The organization’s work can facilitate healing through art for children who face challenges. Art-making can facilitate expression for children’s emotional health and well-being. It can also decrease fear, stress and anxiety in children.



This year has been tough for everyone and Bourne said a lot of time children don’t have the language to name their feelings but when they can express themselves consistently it can help with mental and emotional wellness.

You can always show off all of your craft to your friends and family through video chats and pictures to stay connected and safe over the holidays.