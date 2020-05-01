Crossland Construction adds safety precautions amid COVID-19

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Coronavirus pandemic puts many Arkansans out of work, but construction continues.

Social distancing isn’t always possible for construction workers when doing heavy lifting. Operators at Crossland Construction have added safety precautions to keep projects on schedule and employees from being exposed.

Working with employees to determine the best ways to stay safe, the Southeast Regional President Chris Schnurbusch says they have added hand-washing stations at every site. They also purchased 55-pound gallon jugs of hand sanitizer for on-site workers.

In order to make sure workers are healthy, they check temperatures when they arrive and ask those that work in close proximity to each other to wear masks.

“We have a fairly dangerous business, actually a really dangerous business, so it’s always the focus of what we do…Overall at the end of the day it’s our job to get everyone home safe.” Schnurbusch said.

He said fortunately business has not slowed down.

Crossland Corporate has also provided incentives for workers to stay home while off the clock, holding contests and weekly meetings with team members in order to keep spirits up.

“A lot of Crossland employees have families and so we’ve been sharing ways to make the most of this time at home with your children and trying to encourage everybody to take it seriously and stay home.” Marketing Director Jenni Breeze said.