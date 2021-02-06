CRUSHING COVID-19: Retired and active healthcare workers administer vaccines in NWA

KNWA

“It’s just a good thing to be doing!"

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of local nurses and doctors are volunteering their time to try and put an end to this pandemic.

To me, this is just such a historical event to be helping in a pandemic which I thought I would never see in my lifetime.

SARA MICK, REGISTERED NURSE

Nurses Crushing COVID (NCC) is a group of active and retired nurses and doctors who are helping pharmacies and hospitals administer vaccines on their own time.

It’s just been amazing.

LORI MAHLER, REGISTERED NURSE

NCC is all volunteered-based, which is exactly what retired school nurse, Jacki Tighe, has been waiting for — an opportunity to use her nursing license to lend a hand during this pandemic.

It’s really gratifying to give shots to people who are so happy to get them.

JACKI TIGHE, RETIRED SCHOOL NURSE

Working alongside Tighe is registered nurse, Sara Mick.

RN SARA MICK ADMINISTERING VACCINES

We’re helping them understand this is something they are privileged to have and we’re happy to be able to do it for them.

SARA MICK, REGISTERED NURSE

Both women, including registered nurse, Lori Mahler, who helped kick start this coalition, are using their time and ability to relieve some of the stress those working closest to COVID-19 are facing.

LORI MAHLER

“Hospitals were full of patients so their nurses who were doing vaccines were no longer available,” Mahler said. “There’s only so many people that can be a COVID ICU nurse, that’s a special person.”

It’s just a good thing to be doing.

JACKI TIGHE, RETIRED SCHOOL NURSE

Mahler said right now vaccines are limited, but once the state gets more supply the pharmacies and hospitals will probably need more people to help.

Mahler said if you have an active nursing license and want to be part of NCC, go to their Facebook group, Nurses Crushing COIVD.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers