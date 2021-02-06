CRUSHING COVID-19: Retired and active healthcare workers administer vaccines in NWA

“It’s just a good thing to be doing!"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of local nurses and doctors are volunteering their time to try and put an end to this pandemic.

To me, this is just such a historical event to be helping in a pandemic which I thought I would never see in my lifetime. SARA MICK, REGISTERED NURSE



Nurses Crushing COVID (NCC) is a group of active and retired nurses and doctors who are helping pharmacies and hospitals administer vaccines on their own time.

It’s just been amazing. LORI MAHLER, REGISTERED NURSE



NCC is all volunteered-based, which is exactly what retired school nurse, Jacki Tighe, has been waiting for — an opportunity to use her nursing license to lend a hand during this pandemic.

It’s really gratifying to give shots to people who are so happy to get them. JACKI TIGHE, RETIRED SCHOOL NURSE



Working alongside Tighe is registered nurse, Sara Mick.

RN SARA MICK ADMINISTERING VACCINES

We’re helping them understand this is something they are privileged to have and we’re happy to be able to do it for them. SARA MICK, REGISTERED NURSE



Both women, including registered nurse, Lori Mahler, who helped kick start this coalition, are using their time and ability to relieve some of the stress those working closest to COVID-19 are facing.

LORI MAHLER

“Hospitals were full of patients so their nurses who were doing vaccines were no longer available,” Mahler said. “There’s only so many people that can be a COVID ICU nurse, that’s a special person.”

It’s just a good thing to be doing. JACKI TIGHE, RETIRED SCHOOL NURSE

Mahler said right now vaccines are limited, but once the state gets more supply the pharmacies and hospitals will probably need more people to help.

Mahler said if you have an active nursing license and want to be part of NCC, go to their Facebook group, Nurses Crushing COIVD.