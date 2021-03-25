Cuomo reportedly told officials to prioritize Covid testing for some relatives, powerful people

FILE – This Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a vaccination site in New York. A sixth woman has come forward alleging that Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year, during an encounter at the governor’s mansion. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state’s health commissioner last year instructed state health officials to prioritize Covid-19 testing for some of the governor’s relatives and powerful people with ties to his administration, according to The Albany Times Union.

Top health department officials conducted Covid-19 tests for Cuomo’s brother, Chris, a CNN anchor, as well as their mother and at least one of their sisters, often at private residences, the report said, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Priority testing was also given to the head of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Patrick Foye, and the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Rick Cotton, and his wife, the report said. Members of the media, state legislators and their staff were also tested.

Administration officials said the testing early in the pandemic was not preferential, noting public nurses were being dispatched to test those who were symptomatic in New Rochelle, the location of the state’s first outbreak.

