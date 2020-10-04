Curbside instructions for dropping off your absentee ballot

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you aren’t comfortable mailing your absentee ballot, you can drop it off curbside in Benton County.

All you have to do is drive up, show your ID, and hand the staff your ballot.

Benton County Election Administrator Dana Caler said this is one of the many ways her team is making it safe to cast your ballot during the pandemic.

“Everything is just a little different this year so we’re just trying to make it as most convenient for people just to be able to drop them off,” Caler said. “They don’t have to be in the buildings.”

The Benton County Election Commission will continue the ballot drop off every Saturday in October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.