SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Jones Center announced in a Facebook post they will begin offering open curling starting Sunday, Jan. 2.

The sessions are from 3-4:45 p.m. every Sunday and staffed by members of the Northwest Arkansas Curling Club. All ages are welcome with no experience needed.

The cost is $5 per person and free for Jones Center members. No registration is required.

If interested, contact 479-925-2628 for more information.