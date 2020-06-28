Current NWA COVID-19 numbers

Stay with KNWA/KFTA as we continue to give you the latest coronavirus coverage.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are more than 5,900 active cases of COVID-19 in the Natural State, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Five more people have died from the virus as of Sunday, June 28 — making the death toll now 264.

In Benton County, there are 846 active cases and 18 deaths, according to the ADH.

On Sunday, three more deaths were reported in Washington County — making the total 30.

Washington County has 1,180 active cases.

In the River Valley, there are 73 active cases in Crawford County and zero deaths, according to the ADH.

Sebastian County has 232 active cases and five deaths.

Stay with KNWA/KFTA as we continue to give you the latest coronavirus coverage.