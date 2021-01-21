DACA recipient praises executive order reaffirming program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — President Joe Biden’s first term began with some new executive actions concerning immigration policy. This includes protecting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). One DACA recipient said she’d excited about the direction of the country’s immigration policy.

KNWA/Fox 24 first interviewed Karla Palma, a River Valley college student, in May 2020.

“I consider this my home because this is where I was brought to since I was four years old,” Palma said at the time. “I want to be part of the statistic who did pursue higher education and that are bettering themselves.”

At the time, then-President Trump’s administration sought to dismantle DACA, a program that protects some immigrants brought to the country as children from deportation. Wednesday, Biden signed an executive order to reaffirm the program until congress can look at it for a permanent solution.

“Everything from yesterday was just a celebration,” Palma said.

Aaron Cash is an immigration attorney in Rogers. He said the executive orders should encourage the immigrant community, but the rulings aren’t permanent solutions.

“This just reaffirms that at least until congress acts, that program will remain in effect,” Cash said. “I say feel encouraged, but we need to wait still.”

Palma said there’s more work to be done, but she feels less stressed than she did last year when the future of the program was so uncertain.

“Not just in my community, but in others, it was definitely a day of hope and a new beginning,” Palma said.