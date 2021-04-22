Dave Matthews Band announces new date for Walmart AMP show

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS (KNWA/KFTA)— The Dave Matthews Band has rescheduled dates for its 2021 North American summer tour, which includes a stop at the Walmart AMP.

Originally scheduled for September 21, the new date for the concert is October 13.

Gates open at 5 P.M. with music starting at 7:30 P.M.

Ticketholders will be notified directly about the new date, and no action is required on their part.

If you cannot attend the date, contact the Walmart AMP Box Office at (479)-443-5600 by May 22 to receive a refund.

Patrons will receive tickets 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers