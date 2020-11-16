Decatur church suffers from storm damage

KNWA

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Families worshipping in a Decatur church Saturday took cover as severe storms caused damage to the building.

The pastor of Iglesia Jehovah Shamma said while the congregation did have to take cover in the church’s bathroom in the middle of the service, thankfully, everyone is okay.

Pastor Fernando Tiu said the storm completely destroyed the roof of the church. All of the instruments inside the church were also ruined due to water damage.

Tiu said around four to five families were inside the church when the storm rolled through.

While he said the damage will cost at least several thousand dollars, what’s most important is that everyone stayed safe.

“We thank God for his miracle, you know, he always with us,” he said. “So if he with you, you will always survive.”

Tius aid the church has been meeting a few times a week in small groups due to social distancing guidelines. This new damage will now postpone in-person services for at least a few months.

