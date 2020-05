KNWA/KFTA's Lauren Krakau tells us how even with the best intentions, the practices to stop the spread of the coronavirus can be forgotten.

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —Adapting to every day changes the coronavirus has brought, can be quite the challenge.

It’s been a good career. I’m not ashamed of anything that I’ve done. I finished the race strong. It’s just been a good road. CHIEF JOE SAVAGE, DECATUR POLICE DEPARTMENT

On Thursday, April 30, KNWA/KFTA was invited to cover Decatur Police Chief Joe Savage’s last day of service, after 29 and a half years in law enforcement.

“It wasn’t a job, it was who I am,” Chief Savage said. “Just like any officer here, this is what they do.”

This is their job and we do it for the calling of the job. CHIEF JOE SAVAGE, DECATUR POLICE DEPARTMENT

Decatur’s new Police Chief Steve Grizzle organized a drive-by parade with surrounding police departments.

Once it was over, many people gathered together to wish Chief Savage well on his retirement.

“The majority of the folks [who] were there other than the officers, was his family,” Chief Grizzle said. “His personal family.”

KNWA/KFTA asked Chief Grizzle about the large gathering.

“It was a lot more people that came there than I expected,” he said.

KNWA/KFTA reached out to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) to see who is in charge of making sure the police follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines given to everyone.

Meg Mirivel with the ADH said the city’s mayor is responsible.

We anticipated Chief Joe Savage standing on the sidewalk, I would be in his vicinity, as well as Chief Grizzle, and that’s really all we planned on — but because of the day, because of his family, because of his time, it just got bigger than what we anticipated. MAYOR BOB THARP, CITY OF DECATUR

According to Decatur Mayor Bob Tharp, the intent of this parade was to honor Chief Savage for his nearly 30 years of service — but unfortunately, the crowd grew bigger than the city planned.

“The intent was to drive by at him as he stood in front, we had no plans as a city to have a large gathering in front of the police department,” Mayor Tharp said. “This was great for Chief Joe, but the crowd was too big and I recognize that.”