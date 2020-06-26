Delaware County Deputy dies in car crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Delaware County Sheriff died in a car crash on his way to work on Thursday, June 25.
Detention Sergeant Kyle Helmecy worked for the Sheriff’s Office for two years, according to a post by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
On behalf of all Sheriff’s Office employees, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, co-workers, and his fiance, Kali. He will be forever missed.DELAWARE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The post states funeral services for Kyle will be Monday, June 29, at 11:00 a.m. at Worley Funeral Home in Grove, Oklahoma.
A viewing will also be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday.