Delaware County Deputy dies in car crash

"It's with deepest regret to announce the passing of one of our own." -Delaware County Sheriff's Office

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Delaware County Sheriff died in a car crash on his way to work on Thursday, June 25.

COURTESY OF THE DELAWARE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Detention Sergeant Kyle Helmecy worked for the Sheriff’s Office for two years, according to a post by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

On behalf of all Sheriff’s Office employees, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, co-workers, and his fiance, Kali. He will be forever missed.

DELAWARE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The post states funeral services for Kyle will be Monday, June 29, at 11:00 a.m. at Worley Funeral Home in Grove, Oklahoma.

A viewing will also be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

