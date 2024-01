BENTON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — Delta Air Lines is returning nonstop service between LaGuardia (LGA) and Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), according to a press release.

Delta flyers will be able to fly between XNA and LGA beginning April 15.

XNA says that flights between LGA and XNA will be operating six weekly round trips, once daily Sunday through Friday.

“XNA values the relationship with Delta Air Lines and appreciates their commitment to grow at XNA,” the press release said.