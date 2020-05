"It's been quite demoralizing as a professional, I am just shocked that I am having to fight for my safety and for my health against the people who employ me."

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” Dental offices across the state are preparing to see patients again later this month, and many dental hygienists have reached out to KNWA/KFTA voicing their concerns.

I wouldn’t have my mom, or my husband, or child in my chair at 5 o’clock after having so much still left unknown about this virus. KYRA REAMES, REGISTERED DENTAL HYGIENIST

Kyra Reames is a registered dental hygienist in the River Valley.

She, like many others, feel as though resuming elective dental procedures at this time, puts everyone’s health in jeopardy β€” especially considering the nature of their jobs.

“We don’t think the risk of exposing extra people to potentially contracting this virus is worth it for us at this point,” she said. “They are asking us to electively let patients into our laps basically with no masks on them because we are working in their mouths.”

The Arkansas Department of Health’s Provision for Resuming Non-Urgent/Non-Emergent Elective Services states for dental offices to avoid the use of ultrasonic instruments due to the number of aerosols it releases.

“If we did see a patient with gum disease in Phase One, we would have to use hand instruments which is not the standard care for treatment of that disease,” Reames said.

Another hygienist who works in the area agrees with Reames.

She remains anonymous for fear of her job security.

If you’re my 4 o’clock patient, you’re being exposed to aerosols from my 3 o’clock, 2 o’clock and 1 o’clock, possibly even more people’s aerosols. ANONYMOUS HYGIENIST

These hygienists feel it’s best to wait until dental offices are fully stocked with PPE and have the proper infection control training.

It’s been quite demoralizing as a professional. I am just shocked that I am having to fight for my safety and for my health against the people who employ m. It’s sad actually. ANONYMOUS HYGIENIST

