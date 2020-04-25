Dentists prep for some restrictions to be lifted

"It can be done in a safe matter," Bain said. “Especially if you have ways to mitigate the and splatter.”

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – May 18th is the date when dentists like Dr. John Bain can expect to be in the office more as the state begins to lax it’s restrictions on some procedures.

“It can be done in a safe matter,” Bain said. “Especially if you have ways to mitigate the and splatter.”

It starts at the front door – greeting patients there and taking temperatures.

“We’re only allowing the patient or necessary parent or guardian in at a time,” Bain said.

He says they’re installing a scrub sink for patients to wash their hands in as soon as they walk in.

“Immediately after they touch and public touchpoints – those areas are disinfected,” Bain said.

He’s also spacing out patients in the bays.

“It’s going to take longer to treat patients,” Bain said. “We’re going to only bee able to treat fewer patients.”

A process that can get costly.

“Not only in just the personal protecting equipment but also the equipment that we use to mitigate the aerosol and splatter,” Bain said.

Dr.Bain says for years he’s had the equipment to help mitigate aerosols, including a machine used on patients.

“We have a strong vacuum pulling things pulling aerosols directly from the mouth at the source.”

He also has special air filters inside the office.

“It’s just that first exposure before things settle that you need to be concerened about,” Bain said.

Dr. Bain’s helping educate other dentists and the State Department of Health with his own manual, detailing how to alter your office to protect itself from COVID-19 transmission. Because he believes treating patients under these protocols could last for some time.

“I think dental offices need to be prepared to deal with airbone transmission diseases.”