Deputies recover body at Lake Fort Smith Dam, victim identified

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown confirmed deputies found the body of a drowning victim at the Lake Fort Smith Dam Saturday morning.

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – UPDATE 12:02 p.m. Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown says the man who drowned is 22-year-old Will Brown of Mountainburg.

Sheriff Brown says search and rescue crews were called to dam/spillway area of Lake Fort Smith a little before 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff Brown says Will and two other friends were swimming and went down the spillway when the current pulled Will underwater.

Crews were out until 10:30 p.m. Friday searching for Will but had to stop due to mechanical issues with the boat.

Sheriff Brown says crews returned this morning and around 11 a.m. recovered Will’s body.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Mountainburg Fire Department assisted in the recovery.

ORIGINAL: Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown confirmed deputies found the body of a drowning victim at the Lake Fort Smith Dam Saturday morning.

The search began Friday night, Brown says three people were sliding down the spillway when a 22-year-old man went underwater and did not come back up.

Family members have been notified. Stay with KNWA/KFTA for updates.