Election Day is here!

Didn’t get your absentee ballot turned in by deadline, vote in person using provisional ballot

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of people still haven’t returned their absentee ballot. If you requested an absentee ballot but won’t make the deadline to get it into your county clerk’s office there is still a way to vote.

Monday is the last day for early voting. Voters have until 5pm to get in line at the Washington County Courthouse to vote in person.

Everything you need to know about Election Day in Arkansas

It is also the last day to return an absentee ballot in person. If you don’t make the deadline, you can still vote Tuesday with a provisional ballot.

Director of Elections, Jennifer Price said they have received over 13-thousand absentee ballot requests and about 10-thousand of those have come back, leaving thousands unreturned.

Price said they have had a ton of people use provisional ballots this year for various reasons.

She said when those voters arrive at the polling location,  it will show that they have requested an absentee ballot. They will have to speak to a supervisor and fill out some extra paperwork, vote then their provisional ballot will be put in an envelope and set to the side.

Price said those won’t be counted until the day after the election.

“We have to confirm that we have not received their absentee ballot. We then have what we call a provisional ballot hearing where the commissions review all of those to determine whether they can or cannot count. They will then be included in the final certification,” said Price.

You can also use a provisional ballot if election staff can’t confirm you are registered to vote or if you don’t have your ID with you.

Over 40 voting sites will be open tomorrow in Washington County.

Polling locations in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley and Eastern Oklahoma

