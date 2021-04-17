FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The second full week of April is a dispatcher awareness week, so to pay tribute to those who do such good and essential work for the community we connected with the Director of Emergency Communications, Jennifer Reynolds.

Reynolds tells us this isn’t her first job which had to do with serving the community and it was one of the points that attracted her to the job. She also loves while doing her job she’s often able to help several individuals at once.

“Whereas, as an officer, a paramedic or as a firer fighter it’s only one incident at a time. You’re dealing with different people and different needs for assistance and that aspect where it keeps it from ever being boring,” says Reynolds.

Reynolds says while this is a part of the job that she loves, it also makes it one of the more stressful professions. So in the situation where you need to call 911, she asks all to be understanding.