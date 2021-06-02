Diving into a safe summer; Keep your family safe at the pool

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The official start of summer is just weeks away and with warmer temps ahead, many of us will head to the pool for summer fun. However, with that, comes added safety measures to keep you and your family safe before making a splash.

According to the CDC, one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger. In addition, most incidents happen in home swimming pools but there are ways to decrease that risk.

First and foremost learn how to swim and get your kids lessons especially if you have a pool. If you have any doubt about your child’s swimming ability then put them in a life jacket.

Fayetteville Parks and Recreation’s Recreation Programs Manager, Dean Rawlings says kids should not be in or near water unattended.

“Within mere seconds they can be under, panicking and not being able to get back up or afraid they can’t get back up. In our pools, we have lifeguards all through the deck but just in case it’s important to keep an eye on your own child,” said Rawlings.

He adds to make sure your child knows where the exit points are and how to get to the sides if they need to.

You can also add a barrier or fence around your pool so kids can’t just wander in.

He says when it comes to rescuing someone it can get tricky because someone who is panicking can bring you down with them. Their lifeguards go through intensive training and have tools to assist them with a rescue. You can use items like a pool noodle or stick to help pull someone out to safety.

If someone is unconscious get them above water as quickly as possible and bring them to a clear area.

“Most people know how to find a pulse on the neck or the wrist and getting close to their nose and mouth to check if they are actually breathing. If they wanted to see if CPR is necessary if they feel both those things CPR may not be necessary,” said Rawlings.

Rawlings says to call 911 right way. The faster you can get somebody who is trained in CPR to provide those rescue breaths and chest compressions the better because every second matter.

If you are not trained the 911 operator will be able to walk you through the steps you need to take.

Rawlings highly recommends you learn how to perform CPR because it’s a life-saving skill.

Your safety outside of the water is also just important, so stay hydrated and don’t forget to put sunscreen on.