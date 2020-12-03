Doctors react to CDC shortening COVID-19 quarantine time

Doctors think this could do one of two things — increase or decrease the spread of COVID-19 in the Natural State.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidelines for people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, December 2.

Fayetteville City Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey said decreased quarantine time means increased COVID-19 spread — or it could mean the opposite.

On Wednesday, the CDC updated its quarantine period recommendations from 14 days to now seven to 10 days.

Dr. Sharkey sad she isn’t sure if Arkansas should follow this new guideline given the amount of COVID-19 cases in the state right now.

She said it depends on the mindset of Arkansans.

If they feel the 14-day standard is too long, she said some days are better than no days at all.

If we have more people actually quarantining because it’s something they can do then it might help drive our numbers down, but it’s an unknown. DR. MARTI SHARKEY, CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE HEALTH OFFICER

Dr. Sharkey said when it comes to school this shortened recommendation may help with attendance, but increasing the risk of COVID-19 is a possible trade-off.

On Thursday, December 3, Governor Asa Hutchinson will announce if the state will follow these new CDC quarantine guidelines or not.

Stay with KNWA/FOX 24 as we continue to follow this story.