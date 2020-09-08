Doctors say COVID-19 is causing a dramatic drop in cancer diagnoses

"The more you delay, the more likely it's going to result in an aggressive cancer."

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At the start of the pandemic, non-essential in-person visits to doctors were limited, but as this virus lingers on, doctors say they’re seeing a dip in cancer diagnoses due to late screenings.

Dr. Simeon Jaggernauth with the Landmark Cancer Center said this is happening in Northwest, Arkansas.

He said he’s seeing more cases of women who would normally come in with an early stage of breast cancer show up with stages three and higher which can effect the outcome.

If you show up with stage one breast cancer, you can be cured of it as opposed to stage four, which can only be treated. DR. SIMEON JAGGERNAUTH, LANDMARK CANCER CENTER

The American Cancer Society recommends a breast exam every year for women 45 to 54, and every two years for women ages 55 and older.

Dr. Jaggernauth said it’s very important to speak with your physician about any kind of changes during any point in your life.

Dr. Jaggernauth said men are also at risk due to prolonging their screenings and doctor visits.

He said early stages of prostate cancer can be treated with surgery or radiation, but if it’s a late stage, you’ll only be able to be treated with chemotherapy, which can make a big difference in the outcome.

Ignoring cancer as a diagnosis can be detrimental and can result in your death. DR. SIMEON JAGGERNAUTH, LANDMARK CANCER CENTER

The American Cancer Society recommends a prostate exam every year in men fifty or older.

Dr. Jaggernauth wants to stress how important it is to speak with your doctor if you have any changes or see something that is concerning to you.