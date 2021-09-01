Documents reveal complaints, support for controversial Fayetteville doctor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Robert Karas continues to be the source of controversy, much like the drug he admittedly prescribed to Washington County Jail inmates. Documents obtained by KNWA/Fox24 revealed numerous complaints against Karas as well as community support from patients.

Karas made national news when the Daily Beast first reported on him last week. The doctor prescribed Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment to inmates in the jail. The FDA and CDC both recommended against this form of treatment.

“In my medical judgment, weighing the known risks and side effect profile of Ivermectin against the potential benefits supports the administration of Ivermectin (which we obtained from a licensed pharmacist in dosages and compounds formulated for humans) to COVID-19 patients,” Karas said in a statement last week.

Documents show a slew of complaints against Karas, ranging from his social media downplaying of the effectiveness of masks and concerns over Karas Clinic workers being sick and not disinfecting equipment. Other emails show support for the doctor from patients who say he helped them.

Dr. Jose Romero, the ADH Secretary, commented on the controversy surrounding Karas.

“Ivermectin is not licensed or approved for the use of treatment for COVID,” Romero said.

Romero said doctors can prescribe Ivermectin for other things as long as patients agree.

“For me to comment on the situation, I can’t do that because I don’t know what agreement has been made,” Romero said.

In Wednesday’s Fayetteville Board of Health meeting, a Washington Regional doctor further spoke against using the drug.

“Of us nine [doctors in the hospital seeing COVID patients,] nine of nine are saying this doesn’t work,” said Dr. Michael Bolding. “You’ve got three or four outpatient providers that have literally not seen a COVID patient dying in the hospital that are saying this is the cure.”

Karas didn’t respond to a request for comment Wednesday.