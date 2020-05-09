Dogwood Festival rescheduled for August

You might still have a chance to experience food, arts and crafts and handmade items from hundreds of vendors at a local festival later this summer.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce rescheduled the Dogwood Festival to Aug. 28th, 29th, and 30th.

The event is usually held on the last weekend of April but was postponed this spring due to the pandemic.

Chamber leaders say it’s one of the largest fundraisers for the town, bringing in about 35,000 people to downtown Siloam Springs.

This year, they’re hoping for an even higher turnout since many people spent their springtime cooped up inside their homes.

“We want to do what we can to continue the tradition of it happening annually,” Director of Community Outreach Blythe Wilt said. “I grew up here so it’s a staple for me, it’s important for this town.”

The Chamber of Commerce hopes by late August it will be safe for people to come out and enjoy the festival.