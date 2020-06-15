‘Don’t take it out on the kids if the kids can’t safely get to the pickup.’ Fayetteville mother calls for schools to use USDA waiver for meal programs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Erin Adkins-Oury is a single Fayetteville mom whose three kids are eligible for the Fayetteville School District’s meal program.

“They’re good kids,” Adkins-Oury said. “They’re busy, busy boys.”

The program provides 10 meals per child each week: five breakfasts, five lunches. Snacks are included. Kids under the age of 18 are eligible whether or not they’re students in the district.

“It’s a fantastic resource to make sure that our children are getting all the nourishment they need,” Adkins-Oury said.

Fayetteville’s meal plan includes milk, produce, traditional school lunches and snacks.

Like many Arkansas school districts that provide these meal programs, Fayetteville requires each kid to be present during pickup, which is slated for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday through the summer. Adkins-Oury said she and some other parents aren’t able to meet that requirement.

“I was only able to bring two our of my three children with me to the food pickups because one of them wasn’t with me between the hours of 11 to 1 on Tuesdays,” Adkins-Oury said. “So, I was only able to get food for two out of my three children.”

Melissa Terry is a food researcher who’s worked with school districts across the country. She said the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) originally required this parent-child arrangement. After the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 was passed, the USDA implemented a nationwide waiver for this requirement.

“We’re asking the school district to drop this requirement,” Terry said.

In a press release, the Fayetteville School District said it decided not to use this waiver in its own meal pickup program.

“This waiver requires ‘state agencies must have a plan for ensuring that program operators are able to maintain accountability and program integrity. This includes putting in place processes to ensure that meals are distributed only to parents or guardians of eligible children, and that duplicate meals are not distributed to any child,'” the statement said.

The district pointed to required documents as the basis for not opting in.

“The current priority is the flexibility to offer food to any child rather than to document or determine the eligibility of adults picking up the meals,” the statement said. “These additional administrative requirements have the potential to interfere with the district’s customized approach to caring for families through the work of social workers, student services administrators, counselors and child nutrition staff members.”

The notion that additional documents are required with the waiver is a misconception, Terry said.

“There are no additional documentation requirements,” Terry said. “If we can do anything well, it’s making sure our families are fed.”

Schools in 42 states are making use of a waiver that could make the lives of working Arkansans and those with transportation challenges easier.



Fayetteville could do the same. https://t.co/l8mkV3OuI5 — Greg Leding (@GregLeding) June 14, 2020

Adkins-Oury said she’s making it work, but she worries about other parents who may not be able to financially support supplementing additional food.

“[Some] perhaps not even having safe transportation to get all of their children to the food pickup,” Adkins-Oury said.

Still, the Fayetteville mother and Terry praised the Fayetteville School District for implementing the program, which has, “provided over 108,000 meals and 1,899 boxes of food to families in Northwest Arkansas during the school closure due to COVID-19,” according to the press release.

“Our district’s doing a fantastic job,” Terry said. “So, we really appreciate that.”

The meal program’s provided much-needed support to Northwest Arkansas families, but Adkins-Oury said districts that haven’t yet opted into the USDA waiver should strongly consider it.

“Don’t take it out on the kids if the kids can’t safely get to the pickup,” Adkins-Oury said.