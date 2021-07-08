Downtown Rogers ‘Art on the Spectrum’ showcases art & music by people with autism

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The monthly Rogers ‘Art on the Bricks’ Art Walk is happening Thursday and it features some very special local artists.

The chamber of commerce tells me they like to highlight socially and culturally relevant themes in their monthly events. This month showcases music and art by people with autism and intellectual disabilities. The theme is ‘Art on the Spectrum’.

Adam Mangold has been playing piano for over 20 years, mostly classical and modern melodies and this is where he finds solace.

“It helps, it helps with the thoughts,” said Mangold.

It also features Photographer, Quin Warsaw. He loves animals and capturing them in photographs. He’s donating a portion of his sales to ‘Horses for Healing’ where he volunteers

“I like taking the photos, there’s so much nature on the trails,” said Warsaw.

“Through their art and music, it allows them an outlet where they can excel and they can prove themselves as very exciting components of our society,” said Karen Wagaman, Vice President, Downtown Development.

Mangold has won numerous awards and is a student-teacher at the Institute of Music and Worship through Arts of Bella Vista. Adam says music helped build his confidence so he can be himself.

He shares this advice to fellow artists.

“Keep at it, even if it may be hard at times, you just got to keep going and keep learning no matter what…Never give up. Just keep going on,” said Mangold.

Mangold will also start offering piano lessons at Studio 300 in Rogers, starting this month.



‘Art on the Bricks’ Art Walk