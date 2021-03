SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale City Council agreed to double the amount paid each year to the Downtown Springdale Alliance to $100,000.

According to Kevin Flores, city councilperson and board member of Downtown Springdale Alliance, this is the first time the Alliance has asked for an increase in funds.

The money will go toward the Alliance’s overhead costs.

Flores says the increase in funds will allow the Alliance to expand and prove to investors their devotion to the area.