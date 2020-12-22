Dozens hit the mall for last minute holiday shopping

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Christmas is only a few days away and some people are still hunting for some last-minute gifts. Dozens of shoppers had their masks on and were hitting the stores at the Northwest Arkansas mall.

Some shoppers tell us they cram their holiday shopping into the last few days because that’s when you find the best deals. and despite the health crisis, they felt safe while shopping.

The last Saturday before Christmas is considered the second biggest shopping day of the year. The biggest is black Friday, That’s according to Sensormatic Solutions.

Although, it was not as busy as previous years because of the health crisis and more people shopping online, it was still a high traffic day bringing out millions of people across the country.

In NWA, plenty of people are not done with their shopping. Monday, popular stores had lines so people can safely social distance inside and stores are also doing contactless visits.

“It’s a whole family tradition to shop late because we like to open our gifts early,” said Karyssa Burfind.

“It’s best to shop now because all of the deals are out,” said Trent Payne.

“The stores are doing well monitoring who is coming in and out. Plus, most people are wearing masks,” said Brittany Garman.

A spokesperson with the Northwest Arkansas Mall said their goal is to keep the holiday season and shopping experience as normal as possible while still following the CDC guidelines and health regulations.