Dozens of dogs in need of loving homes

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A nationwide effort to find animals forever homes kicks off Wednesday. The Director of the Rogers Animal Shelter, Bud Norman said they have about 55 dogs looking for loving families.

The shelter is working with Bissell Pet Foundation to offer adoptions at the reduced price of $10 for the event. Standard adoptions at the shelter are 61 dollars according to its website.

Norman said during the pandemic they are taking extra precautions to keep its staff and potential new pet parents safe.

Adoptions are only available by appointment. Norman said there are several benefits to making appointments because it gives people a more focused session and one on one time.

“It’s just more personable because we don’t have so many people in here all at once, and all of the dogs barking. We can concentrate more on the family and answer questions about the animal.

EMPTY THE SHELTERS ADOPTION EVENT

Rogers Animal Shelter

Dec 9 – Dec 12

Adoptions $10

Must make an appointment 479-621-1197

Owning a pet is a big responsibility, and with people spending more time at home, this may be the perfect time to add a furry friend to your family.

There are several physical and mental health benefits to owning a pet. They can help increase your opportunities to exercise and get you outdoors.

Many people are also feeling isolated during these times and that human pet interaction can help reduce loneliness and depression. — that’s according to the CDC.

Norman said the shelter works to learn the personality and character of each one of its animals so they can find families the perfect match.

“It is a good time to adopt a pet. It gives them companionship in the homes and it is very good on the pet and the elder.”

Norman said that people really need to make sure they are ready to commit to taking care of an animal before making the adoption.

Appointments last about 30 minutes, so you want to check out the animals up for adoption at the shelter online before your visit to make the most out of your session.